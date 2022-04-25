Somalia: Operational Presence (3W) Februarey 2022 (As of 28 February 2022)

OVERVIEW

In February, 246 humanitarian actors were present in 73 of Somalia's 74 districts across all regions and states. Local and international NGOs, UN agencies, and government institutions provided life-saving assistance through eight clusters: Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Education, Food Security, Health, Nutrition, Protection and its Areas of Responsibility, Shelter and Non-Food Items, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).