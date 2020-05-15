Somalia
Somalia Operation: Situation Update, 15 May 2020
Attachments
1. Access Overview
The Logistics Cluster was activated on 26 April. As outlined in its Concept of Operations, the Logistics Cluster aims to facilitate the provision of air, sea, and road transport as well as common storage facilities (in 10 locations across Somalia) on behalf of the humanitarian community. A Concept of Operations Map is also available on the Logistics Cluster Somalia page.
Due to current funding constraints, these services are being provided on a full cost recovery basis.
All ports remain operational (Mogadishu, Kismayo, Berbera, and Bossaso). The port of Mombasa is operating as normal but with some delays due to government-instigated reduced workforce and social distancing measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.
The Ethiopia-Somalia and Kenya-Somalia borders remain closed for commercial entities. The EthiopiaSomaliland border (Berbera corridor to Ethiopia) remains open.
No COVID-19 related access issues have been reported in terms of internal road movements: curfews have not yet restricted movements or had a reported impact on operations.
Due to heavy rains and consequent flooding, many secondary roads are intermittently impassable in central and south regions of Somalia. The Logistics Cluster has published a map of Flood Affected Roads which will be updated as the situation evolves.
All key airports in Somalia remain open for cargo but continue to be closed to passenger flights. For more detailed information on airport capacity, please refer to the cluster-compiled Logistics Capacity Assessment.
2. COVID-19 Response
According to the latest WHO Situation Report, as of 14 May there are a reported 1,219 cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths in Somalia. For the latest logistics and global operational updates, please refer to the dedicated Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 site: https://logcluster.org/COVID-19.
The Logistics Cluster is facilitating airlifts of COVID-19 supplies on a full cost recovery basis on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Office of the Prime Minister, WHO and other key health partners from Nairobi (Kenya) and Mogadishu to locations throughout Somalia, as well as facilitating the transport of cargo arriving in Mogadishu and the COVID-19 regional hub in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) upon request. The latest WFP COVID19 Service Provision cargo schedule is available at: https://logcluster.org/document/wfp-covid-19-serviceprovision-upcoming-c....
As of 15 May, almost 10 MT have been dispatched to Dhusamareb, Kismayo, Baidoa, Jowar, Hargeisa,
Garowe and Barawe on behalf of MoH. The Logistics Cluster has also facilitated the loan of one Mobile Storage Unit to MoH for the storage of medical equipment in Mogadishu.
The Logistics Cluster facilitated shunting and handling services for the COVID-19 response – 8.2 MT of medical equipment was delivered to the UNSOS warehouse on 10 May, on behalf of MoH, for onward airlift to Kismayo. Items included hospital beds and family tents.
The Logistics Cluster has also facilitated the airlift of urgent medical items to Galkayo and Baidoa on behalf of International Medical Corps (IMC).