Somalia Operation: Situation Update, 15 May 2020

1. Access Overview

The Logistics Cluster was activated on 26 April. As outlined in its Concept of Operations, the Logistics Cluster aims to facilitate the provision of air, sea, and road transport as well as common storage facilities (in 10 locations across Somalia) on behalf of the humanitarian community. A Concept of Operations Map is also available on the Logistics Cluster Somalia page.

Due to current funding constraints, these services are being provided on a full cost recovery basis.

All ports remain operational (Mogadishu, Kismayo, Berbera, and Bossaso). The port of Mombasa is operating as normal but with some delays due to government-instigated reduced workforce and social distancing measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Ethiopia-Somalia and Kenya-Somalia borders remain closed for commercial entities. The EthiopiaSomaliland border (Berbera corridor to Ethiopia) remains open.

No COVID-19 related access issues have been reported in terms of internal road movements: curfews have not yet restricted movements or had a reported impact on operations.

Due to heavy rains and consequent flooding, many secondary roads are intermittently impassable in central and south regions of Somalia. The Logistics Cluster has published a map of Flood Affected Roads which will be updated as the situation evolves.