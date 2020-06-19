Somalia: Operation Overview, 19 June 2020

**Background

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Somalia and the surrounding region has accelerated humanitarian needs in Somalia and caused severe access constraints for humanitarian cargo and staff to meet these. This has been compounded by severe flooding which has affected almost one million people, and displaced over 400,000, disrupting critical infrastructure. At the same time the country is experiencing the worst desert locust upsurge in 25 years.

This ‘triple threat’ emergency has accelerated the urgency of humanitarian assistance reaching Somalis in need. As many key roads have been rendered impassable, air transport is the most effective and rapid viable way of delivering relief items.

To support the humanitarian community The Logistics Cluster was reactivated in Somalia on 26 April. As captured in its Concept of Operations, the Logistics Cluster is facilitating coordination, information management and common logistics services – air, sea and road transport, as well as storage facilities in 10 locations – on behalf of the humanitarian community.

Access Overview:

• Ports remain operational (Mombasa, Djibouti, and ports within Somalia: Mogadishu, Kismayo, Berbera, Bossaso).

• The Ethiopia-Somalia and Kenya-Somalia borders remain closed for commercial entities, however the Ethiopia-Somaliland border (Berbera corridor to Ethiopia) remains open for WFP.

• Key airports remain open for cargo but continue to be closed to passenger flights; Hargeisa airport remains open for passengers flying with Ethiopian Airlines to Addis Ababa. Abudwak airport remains closed for refurbishment until the end of June – flights scheduled for Abudwak are being redirected to Dhushamareb.