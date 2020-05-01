Somalia Operation: Concept of Operations, 29 April 2020

Background

Somalia faces one of the most complex and protracted humanitarian crises in the world. Climatic shocks, combined with other persistent drivers of vulnerability and food and nutrition insecurity, including armed conflict and protracted displacement, have left over 5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Since 1990, Somalia has experienced a dramatic increase in climate-related hazards, with at least 30 shocks (12 droughts and 18 floods), three times the number of climate-related hazards experienced between 1970 and 1990. The severe drought that left the country on the verge of famine in 2017 was only abated by an above-average Gu rainy season (April-June) in 2018, coupled with a sustained aid operation. In 2019, a delayed and erratic Gu rainy season resulted in the poorest harvest since the 2011 famine and flooding. The spike in incidents of severe drought and flooding is a reminder that Somalia has become increasingly vulnerable to climate change (Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan, 2020).

Additionally, like many countries in the Horn of Africa, Somalia is facing a severe locust outbreak that could spark widespread crop loss and deepen already serious levels of food insecurity, which are even further compounded by conflict in some areas (FAO).

The recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has further exacerbated Somalia’s existing vulnerabilities; As of 30 April, 601 cases have been confirmed and 31 deaths (WHO). The secondary and tertiary consequences of COVID-19 are already having an impact on commercial and humanitarian supply chains, affecting access to areas of operation and creating restrictions on vital cargo and passenger air services. Further delays in cargo clearance due to travel restrictions and other operational impediments have slowed down movement of humanitarian supplies for partners across key corridors.