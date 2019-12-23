23 Dec 2019

Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 23 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

Current Nutrition Situation

Acute Malnutrition affecting children and women is persistent and recurring requiring multilayered solution. The Deyr 2019 rains from October started strong with flooding conditions in many south-central parts of the country. Contributing to increased cases of acute malnutrition as disease incidence increase due to displacement and poor WASH and health availability.

As of 31st November 2019, the nutrition cluster partners reached (249,048) boys and (343,923) girls aged 06-59 months covering (83% target) since January 2019. Of which (227,687) are severely acute malnourished children (100% target) and (365,284) moderately acute malnourished children (78% target).

Quality of SAM and MAM treatment programs are line with SPHERE minimum standards. For the reporting period January to November 2019 the cure rate for SAM was (91.1%), death rate of (0.2%) and defaulter rate of (3.3%). As well the cure rate for MAM was (93.5%), death rate of (0.03%) and defaulter rate of (2.1%).

