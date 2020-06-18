Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - May 2020)

Current Nutrition Situation

In Somalia, the median Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence has remained Serious (10–14.9%) for the past three consecutive seasons (13.1% in 2019/20 Deyr, 13.8% in 2019 Gu and 12.6 % in 2018/19 Deyr). High levels of acute malnutrition tend to persist across Somalia due to several factors, including high morbidity, low immunization and Vitamin-A supplementation, poor care practices and acute food insecurity. Consequently, the Triple threat of Desert Locust, Gu ooding and COVID-19 also contributing deterioration of acute malnutrition situation aecting children under the age of ve and pregnant/nursing women.

As of May 31st, 2020, the nutrition cluster partners reached 118,584 boys and 141,253 girls aged 06-59 months covering 32% HRP targets. Of which 103,521 are severely acute malnourished children, 156,136 moderately acute malnourished children respectively. Pregnant and lactating women admitted are 46,816.

To eectively, reduce rates of acute malnutrition it is vital to protect vulnerable households and build resilience to minor shock & alleviate economic hardship by preserving limited assets. Mitigating levels of acute malnutrition through preventative programs to circumvent malnutrition through early action interventions to those most at risk are critical to success.