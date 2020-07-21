Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - June 2020)

Current Nutrition Situation

The median Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence has remained Serious (10–14.9%) for the past three consecutive seasons (13.1% in 2019/20 Deyr, 13.8% in 2019 Gu and 12.6 % in 2018/19 Deyr). High levels of acute malnutrition continue to persist driven by several factors, including high morbidity, below sphere immunization and Vitamin-A supplementation, poor childcare practices, inadequate access to clean/safe drinking water and acute food insecurity.

Consequently, the country is facing a Triple Threat of Desert Locust, flooding’s and the global pandemic COVID-19 contributing towards the deterioration of production outputs, social economics increasing vulnerabilities of households. These culminations result in impact on the states of acute malnutrition situation affecting children and women As of June 30th, 2020, the nutrition cluster partners reached 152,297 boys and 179,553 girls aged 06-59 months covering 41% of HRP targets. Of which 129,914 are severely acute malnourished children, 201,936 moderately acute malnourished children and 62,667 Pregnant and lactating women admitted. Compared to 2019 death rates among children under five in SAM programs are higher in 10 out of 16 regions in 2020. As well increase trend admission of children across treatment programs (SAM, MAM, SC). Effective actions to reduces rates of malnutrition through integrated programming and linkages to (WASH, Health and FSl) and through early action preventive interventions to those most at risk.