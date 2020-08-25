Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - July 2020)

Current Nutrition Situation

The median Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence has remained Serious (10–14.9%) for the past three consecutive seasons (13.1% in 2019/20 Deyr, 13.8% in 2019 Gu and 12.6 % in 2018/19 Deyr). High levels of acute malnutrition continue to persist driven by several factors, including high morbidity, below sphere immunization and Vitamin-A supplementation, poor childcare practices, inadequate access to clean/safe drinking water and acute food insecurity.

Consequently, the country is facing a Triple Threat of Desert Locust, flooding’s and the global pandemic COVID-19 contributing towards the deterioration of production outputs, social economics increasing vulnerabilities of households. These culminations result in impact on the states of acute malnutrition situation affecting children and women.

As of July 31st, 2020, the nutrition cluster partners reached 184,369 boys and 216,029 girls aged 06-59 months covering 50% of HRP targets. Of which 148,981 are severely acute malnourished children, 251,417 moderately acute malnourished children and 78,517 Pregnant and lactating women admitted. As well increase trend admission of children across treatment programs (SAM, MAM, SC). Effective actions to reduces rates of malnutrition through integrated programming and linkages to (WASH, Health and FSl) and through early action preventive interventions to those most at risk.