05 Feb 2020

Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

Current Nutrition Situation

The status of acute Malnutrition affecting children and women in Somalia is persistent and recurring requiring a multi-layered solution. Shocks affecting communities were unwavering in 2019; dry period translated to drought conditions as a result of delayed Gu’ rains limiting livelihood output, continued displacement led by conflict and flooding contributing to the overall high admission trends in Somalia.
As of December 31st 2019 the nutrition cluster partners reached (300,142) boys and (346,970) girls aged 06-59 months covering (100% target) since January 2019. Of which (252,020) are severely acute malnourished children (100% +42% target) and (395,092) moderately acute malnourished children(84% target).
To reduce rates of acute malnutrition it is vital to protect vulnerable households and build resilience to minor shock & alleviate economic hardship by preserving limited assets. Mitigating levels of acute malnutrition through preventative programs to circumvent malnutrition through early action interventions to those most at risk are critical to success.

