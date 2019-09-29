29 Sep 2019

Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

Current Nutrition Situation

Acute Malnutrition afecting children and women is persistent and recurring requiring multilayered solution. June starts the Hagaa Windy season, which began with light rains but expected to produce localized rain performance with little impact to ofset the lost Gu 2019 rainy season. The causes of acute malnutrition are on the rise due to poor WASH services and high disease incidence.

As of August 31st 2019 the nutrition cluster partners reached (182,626) boys and (216,407) girls aged 06-59 months covering (62% target) since January 2019. Of which (159,737) are severely acute malnourished children (90% target) and (239,332) moderately acute malnourished children (51% target).

Quality of SAM and MAM treatment programs are line with SPHERE minimum standards. For the reporting period January to June 2019 the cure rate for SAM was (83.2%), death rate of (0.2%) and defaulter rate of (3.3%). As well the cure rate for MAM was (90%), death rate of (0.04%) and defaulter rate of (2.1%).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.