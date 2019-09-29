Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (January - August 2019)

Current Nutrition Situation

Acute Malnutrition afecting children and women is persistent and recurring requiring multilayered solution. June starts the Hagaa Windy season, which began with light rains but expected to produce localized rain performance with little impact to ofset the lost Gu 2019 rainy season. The causes of acute malnutrition are on the rise due to poor WASH services and high disease incidence.

As of August 31st 2019 the nutrition cluster partners reached (182,626) boys and (216,407) girls aged 06-59 months covering (62% target) since January 2019. Of which (159,737) are severely acute malnourished children (90% target) and (239,332) moderately acute malnourished children (51% target).

Quality of SAM and MAM treatment programs are line with SPHERE minimum standards. For the reporting period January to June 2019 the cure rate for SAM was (83.2%), death rate of (0.2%) and defaulter rate of (3.3%). As well the cure rate for MAM was (90%), death rate of (0.04%) and defaulter rate of (2.1%).