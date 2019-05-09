Somalia: Nutrition Cluster SnapShot (Jan- Mar. 2019)

Current Nutrition Situation

The dry spell during the Jilaal season (Jan-March) marks the driest period in Somalia typically accompanied by higher rates of malnutri- tion and greater disease incidence. While Somalia continues to face one the worst in Acute Malnutrition status in the world. Children and pregnant/nursing women continue to suffer malnutrition recurrently. This is mostly due to failed systems/ infrastructure including provision of clean water and sanitation, access to diverse foods and healthcare. Rates of malnutrition are high amongst IDP populations driven by conflict, fighting and environmental degradations contributing to recurring drought/flooding conditions. The response started with Median 14 per cent GAM and estimated burden of 954,007 children to be acutely malnourished. Nutrition cluster partners effectively reached over 170,000 malnourished children under the age of five with lifesaving nutrition therapeutic services during the reporting period.