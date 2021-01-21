Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (Jan - Dec 2020)

Current Nutrition Situation

The median Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence has remained Serious (10–14.9%) for the past four consecutive seasons (11.8 in Gu 2020, 13.1% in 2019/20 Deyr, 13.8% in 2019 Gu and 12.6 % in 2018/19 Deyr). Some of the major challenges in 2020 were COVID-19 pandemic, desert locust, localized flooding and conflicts that contributed to vulnerabilities and remained predisposing factors to malnutrition. In addition, limited access to food, basic services like primary healthcare, immunization, vitamin A supplementation, sub-optimal feeding practices and childcare, and safe drinking water & sanitation were also some risk factors for malnutrition.

Consequently, acute food insecurity is expected to remain high in Somalia through May 2021, driven by the varying impacts of localized floods and below-average rainfall, a worsening desert locust infestation in central and parts of southern Somalia, and the economic contraction linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. This may contribute towards the deterioration of production outputs, social economics increasing vulnerabilities of households. These culminations result in impact on the states of acute malnutrition situation affecting children and women.

As of 31st December2020, the nutrition cluster partners reached 351,839 boys and 396,755 girls aged 06-59 months covering 93% of HRP targets. Of which 256,653 are severely acute malnourished children, 491,941 moderately acute malnourished children and 147,789 PLW admitted. In order to improve the situation, integrated programming and linkages to (WASH, Health and FSL) are needed and through early action and preventive interventions to the high risk groups the situation can be addressed effectively.