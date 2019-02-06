06 Feb 2019

Somalia: Nutrition Cluster SnapShot (Jan- Dec. 2018)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 04 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

Current Nutrition Situation

In 2018, Widespread Acute Malnutrition continues to persist across Somalia due to High Morbidity, disease incidence (e.g AWD, Measles), Poor child feeding and caring practices, Persistence Continuted Complex Emergency that is resulting from Conitued conflicts, Displacement and Droughts. The response started with Median 13.8% GAM and estimated burden of 954,007 children to be acutely malnourished.

Despite limitations in so many factors mainly the funding environment whereby only 30% of need were funded (76 Million USD made available out of 256 Million USD requested on HRP 2018) nutrition cluster partners effectively reached over half a million malnourihsed children under the age of five with lifesaving nutrition therapeutic services during the reporting period.

