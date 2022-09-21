Somalia Nutrition Cluster Partner Orientation on Cluster Approach Presentation

What is theClusterapproach?

A cluster is a group of agencies that gather to work together towards common objectives within a particular sector of emergency response.

The cluster approach, instituted in 2006 as part of the UN Humanitarian Reform process, is an important step on the road to more effective humanitarian coordination. Ultimately the cluster approach aims to improve the predictability, timeliness, and effectiveness of humanitarian response, and pave the way for recovery. It strengthens leadership and accountability in key sectors. It also seeks to enhance partnerships and complementarity among the UN, Red Cross Movement, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

At the global level, clusters have been established in 11 key areas to support the cluster approach as shown in the table. The global cluster leads report to the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC). At global level, the GNC has 46 partners and observers representing International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs), research and development groups, academic institutions, UN agencies, donors and individuals. Besides, UNICEF is cluster lead agency for Education and Wash.

At country level, clusters (or “sectoral groups”) will normally be established for any major emergency – any situation where humanitarian needs are of sufficient scale and complexity to justify a multi-sectoral response with the engagement of a wide range of international humanitarian actors In some cases the cluster approach may coexist and complement other forms of national coordination and its application must take into account the specific needs of the context.