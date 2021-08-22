Somalia: Nutrition Cluster Monthly Update ( July 2021)

Current Nutrition Situation

The median Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence has remained Serious (10–14.9%) for the past consecutive seasons (11.8 Post Deyr 2020/2021, 11.8 in Gu 2020, 13.1% in 2019/20 Deyr and 13.8% in 2019 Gu’). Some of the aggravating factors are reported to be localized flooding, drought, and conflicts that contributed to increase the vulnerabilities and continued to be the predominant predisposing factors to malnutrition. In addition, limited access to and high prices of food, water shortages, limited access to basic services like primary healthcare, immunization, vitamin A supplementation, sub-optimal feeding practices and childcare, and safe drinking water & sanitation that increase in the prevalence of acute watery diarrhea were also some risk factors for malnutrition.

As of 31st July 2021, the nutrition cluster partners reached 288,521 boys and 339,937girls aged 06-59 months and 150,173 Pregnant and Lactating Women with nutrition treatment and prevention services covering 56% of HRP targets. Of which 140,597 are severely acute malnourished children, 327,675 moderately acute malnourished children, and 100,552 are Moderately malnourished PLW admitted into the nutrition centres while 209,807 children under 2 years and pregnant and lactating women received Blanket supplementary Feeding services as part of the malnutrition prevention intervention. To improve the nutrition situation, integrated programming and linkages to (WASH, Health and FSL) are needed and through early action and preventive interventions to the high risk groups in order to address the situation effectively