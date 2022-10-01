Somalia Nutrition Cluster Bulletin, Issue 1 - September 2022

The Grip of a Drought

How the Somalia Nutrition Cluster and partners are working tirelessly to avert famine

The situation in the Greater Horn of Africa continues to deteriorate as the prolonged drought tightens its grip and forces millions of people and animals to flee their homes and communities in search of food and water. Somalia is among the affected countries, where not only malnutrition rates are increasing at alarming rates, but certain agropastoral (growing crops and raising livestock) populations are facing an increased risk of fam- ine. From October to December 2022, especially with a fifth season of below-average rainfall on the horizon, more than 6.7 million people, including women and children, will be affected.

Prior to the drought, Somalia was already experiencing high rates of malnutrition among children under the age of five years and now, cases are increasing as food prices skyrocket, conflict and insecurity remain com- mon, and disease outbreaks (i.e. diarrhea and measles) are becoming more frequent. As a result, acute malnu- trition cases have continued to rise at a rate that humanitarian assistance cannot keep up with.

It is estimated that approximately 1.8 million children will face acute malnutrition from August 2022 to July 2023. In response, the Somalia Nutrition Cluster partners are aiming to reach over 90% of all acute malnutri- tion cases by implementing various activities, including a Find and Refer/Treat Campaign – extensive outreach to rural populations and hard-to-reach areas. Partners are currently doing an in-depth mapping of all nutrition sites’ capacity to deliver adequate nutrition services to meet needs, especially of marginalised communities.