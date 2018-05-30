Somalia: North-western Somaliland (Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed) Tropical Storm Sagar - Update I, Short note – 30 May 2018

Tropical Cyclone Sagar with winds between 110 -115 km/h formed in the Gulf of Aden between Yemen and Somalia on 19 May. It made landfall on the northwest coast of Somaliland as a Tropical Storm with 56 km/h winds, resulting in a year’s worth of heavy rains and flooding (ADAM 19/05/2018). The storm caused extensive destruction, including loss of livestock and crops, destruction of homes and critical infrastructure, and mass displacement (OCHA 23/05/2018; OCHA 20/05/2018). Damage to livelihoods, especially the death of livestock, the key source of income and sustenance for a majority of the pastoral popualtions residing in this region, is likely to aggravate existing food insecurity. Current outbreaks of AWD/Cholera also pose a health risk to affected populations. There is urgent need for WASH, shelter and NFIs, food and health assistance (World Vision 24/05/2018).

Key priorities

700,000 (est.) people affected in Somaliland

WASH Latrine damage widespread and high risk of water contamination

Food Insecurity food insecure communities affected

Humanitarian constraints

Access is restricted due to flooding and is hampering aid delivery to affected populations, particularly in rural villages in the Awdal region. Access is possible by helicopter (OCHA 23/05/2018). Conflict in Sool and Sanaag regions is also restricting humanitarian operations.

Anticipated scope and scale

The disruptions to key trade routes caused by damaged roads are likely to result in increases in the price of essential commodities in the coming weeks and months.