30 May 2018

Somalia: North-western Somaliland (Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed) Tropical Storm Sagar - Update I, Short note – 30 May 2018

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (273.32 KB)

Tropical Cyclone Sagar with winds between 110 -115 km/h formed in the Gulf of Aden between Yemen and Somalia on 19 May. It made landfall on the northwest coast of Somaliland as a Tropical Storm with 56 km/h winds, resulting in a year’s worth of heavy rains and flooding (ADAM 19/05/2018). The storm caused extensive destruction, including loss of livestock and crops, destruction of homes and critical infrastructure, and mass displacement (OCHA 23/05/2018; OCHA 20/05/2018). Damage to livelihoods, especially the death of livestock, the key source of income and sustenance for a majority of the pastoral popualtions residing in this region, is likely to aggravate existing food insecurity. Current outbreaks of AWD/Cholera also pose a health risk to affected populations. There is urgent need for WASH, shelter and NFIs, food and health assistance (World Vision 24/05/2018).

Key priorities

  • 700,000 (est.) people affected in Somaliland

  • WASH Latrine damage widespread and high risk of water contamination

  • Food Insecurity food insecure communities affected

Humanitarian constraints

Access is restricted due to flooding and is hampering aid delivery to affected populations, particularly in rural villages in the Awdal region. Access is possible by helicopter (OCHA 23/05/2018). Conflict in Sool and Sanaag regions is also restricting humanitarian operations.

Anticipated scope and scale

The disruptions to key trade routes caused by damaged roads are likely to result in increases in the price of essential commodities in the coming weeks and months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.