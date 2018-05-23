23 May 2018

Somalia: North-western Somaliland (Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed) Tropical Storm Sagar - Briefing note – 22 May 2018

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (941.97 KB)

On 19 May, Tropical Cyclone Sagar made landfall in North-western Somaliland bearing winds in excess of 120 km/h and an entire year’s worth of rain (200-300mm) affecting approximately 700,000 people and widespread destruction of property, infrastructure and the loss of livestock (Government of Somaliland 21/05/201; GDACS 19/05/2015; SWALIM 18/05/2018). The cyclone led to flooding that impacted populations previously devastated by droughts and that had not yet recovered, further worsening existing food insecurity. Urgent needs include food, shelter, WASH, and health (OCHA 20/05/2018).

Anticipated scope and scale

Heavy rains and flash floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Sagar are likely to have an extensive impact on livelihoods.
Heavy rains are predicted to continue for the next few days (SWALIM 18/05/2018). The floods are likely to lead to the outbreaks of water-borne disease without adequate humanitarian response.

Key priorities

700,000 (est.) people affected in Somaliland

Food security food insecure communities affected

WASH risk of outbreak of water-borne diseases

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.