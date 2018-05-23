Somalia: North-western Somaliland (Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed) Tropical Storm Sagar - Briefing note – 22 May 2018

On 19 May, Tropical Cyclone Sagar made landfall in North-western Somaliland bearing winds in excess of 120 km/h and an entire year’s worth of rain (200-300mm) affecting approximately 700,000 people and widespread destruction of property, infrastructure and the loss of livestock (Government of Somaliland 21/05/201; GDACS 19/05/2015; SWALIM 18/05/2018). The cyclone led to flooding that impacted populations previously devastated by droughts and that had not yet recovered, further worsening existing food insecurity. Urgent needs include food, shelter, WASH, and health (OCHA 20/05/2018).

Anticipated scope and scale

Heavy rains and flash floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Sagar are likely to have an extensive impact on livelihoods.

Heavy rains are predicted to continue for the next few days (SWALIM 18/05/2018). The floods are likely to lead to the outbreaks of water-borne disease without adequate humanitarian response.

Key priorities

700,000 (est.) people affected in Somaliland

Food security food insecure communities affected

WASH risk of outbreak of water-borne diseases