In this issue

Page 1: From livelihood interventions to self- reliance

Page 3: Livelihood strategy: 2017-2020

Page 4: A returnee family continues a family tradition

Page 5: Unique combination of carpentry skills and design art craft in diversifying livelihood opportunity

Page 6 Tie-and-dye skill training creates an opportunity for a better life for a young returnee mother

Page 7: A refugee strengthens his livelihood by partnering with the host community

UNHCR livelihood programme supports refugees and asylum-seekers, refugee returnees, IDPs and host community to build their capabilities, facilitates access to productive assets (including social resources), and promotes access to employment.

As of 30 November, UNHCR has provided livelihood opportunity to 8,306 persons to meet their basic needs and enjoy their social and economic rights.

Attaining self-reliance for persons of concern is an important milestone. The sooner this is reached the faster the re-integration is attained.

Achievements in 2017

2,327 persons have been engaged in improvement of public infrastructure through cash-for-work (CfW) programme in beautifying a total of 18 districts, rehabilitating 13 schools, five community centres, three football stadiums, two health centres, two markets, an access road and a boat centre. The CfW programme provides short term employment (three to nine months) in addition to creating or rehabilitating public assets

Through technical and education vocation training (TEVT) 2,017 persons have been engaged in various classes: IT, tailoring, beauty salon, catering, mobile repair, handcrafting, mechanics, construction, fabric dying, bakery, air conditioner and refrigerator repair, fish preservation and fish drying, poultry production, agricultural production, solar power system, electrics and carpentry. TVST last from three to nine months during which person enhances his own capital, gained new skills and knowledge.

After graduation each beneficiary receives a start-up kit to start their own business. 2,174 beneficiaries were part of small-business programmes and have established their own business, such as: kiosks, grocery stores and butchers, retail shops, transport services, vegetable shops, restaurants and small trade companies.

Another 1,788 persons were assisted with linkages to self-employment opportunities through various online platforms aimed at matching skills to needs.

This edition brings close stories of three Somali refugee returnees and a refugee who have re- established their lives in Somalia. They have been part of TVET, obtained new skills, received start-up kits and opened their own businesses.

These stories also show the bridge between the livelihood interventions and self-reliance of persons of concern.