Somalia: Newly rehabilitated clinic up and running in Afgoye

After five months of reconstruction, a clinic in Afgoye town has been completed and handed over to the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS). The pre-existing clinic was demolished and teams from the ICRC built a new improved clinic to provide health care services to the community.

The reconstruction of the clinic involved the re-organization of the building adding increased space for patients, as well as improvement of the sewage, water and electrical services.

The newly renovated clinic was inaugurated by the SRCS Merca Branch Secretary, Jamal Saed, and the Deputy Executive Director of the SRCS, Mohamed Abdi Warsame. Officials of the ICRC Mogadishu sub-delegation, community leaders and religious scholars attended the event.

“This clinic is managed by SRCS and it will help provide healthcare to mothers and children living in Afgoye town and villages in the southern part of Lower Shabelle”, said Merca Branch Secretary Jamal Saed.

More than 18,000 patients visit the clinic to benefit from outpatient services annually. Families from more than 190 villages in the southern region of Lower Shabelle and 23 areas in Afgoye town will now be able to access medical consultations at the clinic.

With a monthly consultation average of 2,500 patients, the clinic provides immunisation, anti-natal and post-natal care and a nutrition programme. Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) of children under 5 years and pregnant lactating women is ongoing in accordance to the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP). The treatment is key to stop vicious circle of malnutrition. The clinic has a network of female health workers whose role is referring people to the clinic and conducting deliveries.

Health care services in Somalia are often hard-to-find for many communities. Only 15 percent of people living in rural areas are estimated to have access to medical care. The clinic staff are taking proper Covid-19 measures and promoting preventative messages to the patients.