Somalia National Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan

Executive summary: The current epidemic of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda poses a relatively moderate risk of introduction of the virus into Somalia since there is a large military contingent as part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the operations of direct and daily passenger flights from Entebbe to Aden Abdulle International Airport (ARIA) in Mogadishu. Although the likelihood of EVD introduction from Uganda to Somalia is relatively low, MOH and partners have stepped up efforts aimed at strengthening the response capacities in line with the 2005 international health Regulations (IHR) intended to protect vulnerable communities against health emergencies. Building on the capacities built during the ongoing COVID-I 9 response as well as response to other epidemic-prone diseases, MOH intends to implement the following activities:

strengthen its surveillance and alert systems for any clusters of unexplained fever or deaths due to febrile illness at ports of entries and Health facilities.

establish access to a qualified diagnostic laboratory for EVD.

ensure that basic infection prevention and control (IPC) measures are in place in health care facilities,

ensure that health care workers are trained in appropriate infection prevention and control as well as treatment centres for EVD.

establish rapid response teams to investigate and manage any EVD cases and their contacts should the outbreak spread to Somalia.

MoH has established a committee that has developed a strategic plan to guide the implementation of response activities against Ebola in the event that it is detected in Somalia. Through a consultative process, the committee developed a workplan highlighting specific activities according to each of the response pillar as summarized in table 1

Table 1: Summary of estimated budget by response pillar Number Pillar Budget estimate (USD)

1 Coordination and leadership 270,000

2 Disease surveillance and rapid response 11,700,000

3 Laboratory capacity 650,000

4 Case management 4,800,000

5 Infection Prevention and control 1,300,000

6 Safe burials 1,200,000

7 Risk communication and community engagement 450,000

8 Points of Entry 7,250,000

9 Mental and Psychosocial support 1,720,000

Total 29,340,000

Operational support (7% of total) 2053800

Grand total 31,393,800

Federal MOH seeks to raise USD 31,393,800/= to support different response activities for ebola virus disease in Somalia as summarized in table above. This will ensure effective implementation of response activities aimed at protecting vulnerable populations against emerging infectious diseases.