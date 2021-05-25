Somalia: Monthly Water Price Updates (as of 25 May 2021)

Key Findings of Water Prices

Following increased rainfall since the last week of April in Somalia, average water prices have significantly decreased in many parts of the country with the cost of water per barrel of 200-liter decreased by more than 50% in some districts. This was mainly attributed to an increase in water quantity following the Gu rains, which showed an improvement in May, although they have largely been below average. The majority of assessed districts have showed a decrease in prices from March to May mainly due to replenishment of groundwater sources which had been depleted previously. However, some districts have showed no change in prices, while some others reported a slight increase of water prices. But in general, water shortages, widespread reliance on water trucking are expected to prevail in the coming months as the performance of Gu rains is below normal in most parts of the country.

In Jubaland state, despite water shortage being reported in some areas, water prices are showing decreasing trend since late March. This is attributed by the moderate rainfalls received in these areas for the past weeks. The median water prices decreased by 26% in Baardheere, by 56% in Ceelwaaq and by 38% in Beled Xaawo. However, Luuq district has reported an increase of median water price by 43% compared to last reporting period due to the insufficient rains received in these areas.

In south-west state, the average water price has substantially decreased compared to prices of March in most districts in the state particularly in Bakool and Lower Shabelle region. However, average water price in Baidoa reportedly increased by an average of 25% from March to May. On the other hand, median water prices decreased by 50% in Ceelberde, by 60% in both Marka and Qoryooleey and by 71% in Buurhakaba. This was mainly attributed to an increase in water availabilty following the long rains of Gu which showed an improvement in May.

In Hiiraan, average water prices are almost remained the same compared to last reporting period. There was also significant reduction in prices of water from March to May in Middle Shabelle. Whereas, Mogadishu has again reported the lowest average water prices per barrel of 200-liter due to presence of private water companies that can provide water at affordable prices. The majority of assessed districts in Banadir region showed no significant price change since February. The average price of water in US dollars per barrel of 200-liter in Mogadishu is 0.3.

In Galmudug, Hobyo and Xarardheere districts have both recorded the highest median water price, at 6.5 USD for 200 litres of water. This was mainly attributed to a decrease in water quantity due to the poor rains received in the eastern parts of Galmudug. However, the median water prices of the rest of districts in Galmudug has significantly decreased.

In Puntland which was one of the worst affected states by the current water crisis has seen a reduction in water prices in May though the median price for some areas are still high particularly the coastal areas of Bari region. Furthermore, availability of water and pasture conditions have slightly improved in these areas reducing livestock migration. In Qardo, the median water prices have decreased by 55% whilst Iskushuban and Garowe decreased by 50% and 60%, respectively. This was mainly attributed to moderate rains received since last dekad of April that has improved water points in these areas.

In Somaliland, majority of the assessed districts have showed a decrease in price mainly due to an increase in water supply following ongoing Gu rains compared to the last reporting period with exception of few cities where water price has remained the same such as Borama and Gebley. The median price of water in Odwayne and Hargeisa for instance has decreased from $3.5 to $1.5 (57%) and $3.5 to $2 (43%) compared to last month.

With the increasing needs due to multiple shocks in Somalia, WASH cluster partners are facing significant challenges to cover all the needs due to an inadequate funding. Therefore, timely provision of resources is critical to prevent a further deterioration of the WASH humanitarian situation in Somalia. Due to the extended impact of the drought between late December 2020 and late April 2021, full recovery from drought will take longer. WASH Cluster partners are thus urged for sustaining of emergency water trucking interventions in the areas reported higher water prices.