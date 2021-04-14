Somalia: Monthly Water Price Updates (as of 14th April 2021)

Key Findings of Water Prices

Water scarcity condition still prevails in most parts of Somalia with the cost of water skyrocketing by 60% in some areas, forcing the most vulnerable households to travel long distances in search of safe water. As 14 April 2021, more than 50 districts across the country facing moderate to severe drought conditions. These districts are facing critical water shortages with Somaliland, Puntland, Galmudug, and Jubaland are the worst affected areas. A large proportion of the populations living in these areas are currently reliant on emergency water trucking. The current situation could worsen if the 2021 Gu (April-June) season rainfall is delayed and/or performs poorly as some forecasts indicate. The situation is particularly concerning as current rainfall performance for the last 10 days of April indicate little to no rainfall in most parts of Somalia.

In March 2021, increased water prices were reported in some parts of Puntland particularly areas around Jariiban and Dahar where the median price a barrel of 200-liter capacity of water is about $9 and $6.5 respectively. Other areas reported highest average water prices per barrel of 200-liter include Iskushuban ($4) and Qandala (5.5). This was mainly attributed to insufficient rains received during the Deyr season that could replenish ground water sources.

Furthermore, availability of water and pasture conditions have significantly deteriorated in these areas, leading to increased livestock migration. For instance, in Qardho, due to migration of more livestock from Iskushuban district, the price of water per 200-litres increased from $3 to $4.5 which means an increase of 50% from February.

In Jubaland state, despite water shortages continues in many areas, water prices are showing decreasing trend. This is attributed by the moderate rainfalls received in these areas for the past two weeks. However, the everage water price is still higher in Badhaahe, Baardheere and Ceel waaq. The water shortage has greatly impacted both livestock and human particularly in the rural villages far from the main water sources in these two districts. In Baardhere, the drought mainly affected the pastoralists and agro-pastoralists living in the rural areas and thus increased water prices.

In South-Mudug, Hobyo ($6.5) and Xarardhere ($6.5) have both reported the highest average water prices. in south-west state, apart from Wanla Wayn district, the average water price has slightly decreased compared to prices of February. The average water price per barrel of 200-liter is around $4 in Wanla Wayn. This means an increase of 60 % from prices of February 2021.

Furthermore, limited regulation of private water suppliers often leads to expensive prices, forcing households to fetch water from far and from unsafe open wells.

In Hiiraan, average water prices are almost remained the same compared to last month. Similarly, there was reportedly no change in prices of water from February to March in Middle Shabelle.

Whereas, Mogadishu has again reported the lowest average water prices per barrel of 200-liter due to presence of private water companies that can provide water at affordable prices. The average price of water in US dollars per barrel of 200-liter in Mogadishu is 0.40.

In Somaliland, water prices have spiked in most regions particularly the eastern half of Somaliland compared to the last reporting period with exception of few cities where water price has remained the same such as Borama and Gebley. However, the price of water per 200-litres in Caynabo and Hargeisa for instance has increased from $2.5 to 3.5 (40%) and $3.5 to 5 (42%) compared to last month.

With worsening drought conditions, WASH cluster partners are facing significant challenges to cover all the needs due to an inadequate funding. Therefore, timely provision of resources is critical to prevent a further deterioration of the current water shortages in the second quarter of the year. Authorities and humanitarian partners are urged for a resumption or sustaining of emergency water trucking interventions in the areas reported higher water prices.