Somalia: Monthly Water Price Updates (as of 10th March 2021)

Situation Overview

Somalia is facing a critical water shortage following the poor performance of 2020 short rains with much of the Gedo region in Jubaland state, western parts of Southwest state, and eastern regions of Somaliland being the worst hit areas. The authorities in these states and the Federal government of Somalia have called for urgent humanitarian assistance to prevent further deterioration of the situation. There was also an increase in reports of critical water shortages in parts of Hirshbelle, Puntland and Galmudug states. This situation is not expected to improve until the next Gu rainy season. During this dry season (Jilaal), surface water sources and some shallow wells started to dry up, increasing the distance travelled to water sources.

Key Findings of Water Prices

In February 2021, water prices have spiked in most districts in Somalia compared to the last reporting period with exception of few cities where water price has slightly dropped. Ceelwaaq district and surrounding areas reported the highest median water prices. The average price of a barrel of 200-liter capacity of water is around USD 10 in Ceelwaaq. This means an increase of 66 % from prices of January 2021. Apart from the poor rains received during the short rains of Deyr, the other reason of this increase of water in Ceel Waaq is saline which means water has to be trucked from other areas with relatively of good quality of water, resulting in higher water prices as compared to the rest of the districts in Jubbaland state. Other districts that have reported the highest water prices are Baardheere (Gedo), Hobyo (Mudug) Yeed (Bakool) and Caluula (Bari) where the price of a barrel of 200-liter capacity of water is USD 8.25, USD 6.5, 5.5 and USD 4 respectively. This was mainly attributed to insufficient rains received during the Deyr season that could replenish ground water sources. Furthermore, limited regulation of private water suppliers often leads to expensive prices, forcing households to fetch water from far and from unsafe open wells.

There was reportedly no change in prices of water from January to February in Middle Shabelle. Similarly, Banadir region has again reported the lowest average water prices per barrel of 200-liter due its proximity to Shabelle river combined with a good presence of private water companies that can provide water at affordable prices to the residents of the capital. The average price of water in US dollars per barrel of 200-liter in Mogadishu is 0.40.

Authorities and humanitarian partners are urged for a resumption or sustaining of emergency water trucking interventions in the areas reported higher water prices particularly the rural areas of Ceelwaaq, Taabta, Hobyo, Caluula, Baardheere, Garbahaareey and ceelberde to avert a further deterioration of the situation.