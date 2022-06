This figure includes Voluntary Repatriation from Kenya (85,598) and Assisted Spontaneous Returnees (ASR) from Yemen (5,416).

Returns from other countries include Djibouti (773), Libya (693), Sudan (147), Eritrea (87), Angola,Tunisia, Pakistan,

Gambia, Chile and others (22).

Approximately 41,980 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.