Somalia: Monthly Refugee Returnee Update as of 31 December 2021

92,444 Refugee Returnees (2014 - 2021)

This figure includes Voluntary Repatriation from Kenya (85,465) and Assisted Spontaneous Returnees (ASR) from Yemen (5,416) as well as 1,563 returnees from other countries such as Djibouti (773), Libya (542), Sudan (143), Eritrea (87), Angola, Tunisia, Pakistan, Gambia and others (18). Somali refugees from these or other countries who return spontaneously without assistance from UNHCR are not included.