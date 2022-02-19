Somalia Monthly Rainfall Perfomance, Jan 2003 - Jan 2022: Deviations from Short Term Averages

Rainfall Time-series

The two main rainfall seasons for Somalia are Gu (April-June) and Deyr (October-December). The time series maps show the changes in rainfall performance month-on-month compared to the monthly Short-Term Averages for 2003 to 2022. The multiple orange/red markings indicate rainfall deficits when compared to STA while the purple areas indicate rainfall improvements. Areas in predominantly white color indicate that there is relatively no much change in rainfall amounts compared to the short-term averages.

The rainfall time series map January 2003 to January 2022 is posted here.