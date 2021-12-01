Somalia Monthly Rainfall Perfomance, Jan 2002 - Oct 2021: Deviations from Short Term Averages

The two main rainfall seasons for Somalia are Gu (April-June) and Deyr (October-December). The time series maps show the changes in rainfall performance month-on-month compared to the monthly Short-Term Average (STA) for Jan 2002 to Oct 2021. The multiple orange/red markings indicate rainfall deficits when compared to STA while the purple/bluish areas indicate rainfall improvements. Areas in predominantly white color indicate that there is relatively no much change in rainfall amounts compared to the short-term average.

The Rainfall for Somalia, Jan 2002-Oct 2021 map is posted here.