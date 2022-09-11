Somalia - Monthly fuel report, July 2022

Since January 2021, the price of fuel has continued to increase, with a 45% cumulative increase in 2022. The steepest hike, as shown in the graph, was between February and March of this year, due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis which has had an ongoing effect in all regions. Most recently, there was a 4% increase between June and July. The current average price for Diesel is now 1.18USD per litre. The highest diesel prices in July were in Afmadow (1.39), Baidoa (1.36), Garbahareey (1.35) and Barawe (1.31). The lowest regional average is in Galkayo/Central and the highest is in the Sorghum Belt/Baidoa.

Similarly, jet fuel has continued to increase in price since January 2021, with an even higher 2022 cumulative increase of 60%. Whilst there was a similar spike between February and March of this year, the steepest was experienced between June and July, with a 25% increase. Currently, the average price is 1.30USD per litre. Similar to diesel, the highest A1 jet fuel prices in July were recorded in Afmadow and Barawe (both 1.50) then Garbaheery (1.45) and Baidoa (1.43).