Somalia: Mobile healthcare for communities in need

For communities in Somalia, years of conflict and instability have left their mark. Millions of people across the country face an uncertain future.

Almost half of the population are in need of humanitarian assistance. That’s a staggering 6.2 million people…

Somalia: Struggling to survive

When it comes to staying healthy, there are multiple challenges.

With climate change-induced drought **and a lack of water, crops aren’t growing enough. Families are therefore going hungry with **two million people without regular access to food.

What’s more, in addition to food shortages, people are often forced to drink** unsafe water**. This means that men, women and children are risking contracting **waterborne diseases **such as cholera and acute watery diarrhoea.

With the ongoing challenges and a lack of adequate resources, life expectancy is low at just 56 years old, compared to 81 years in the UK.

What’s more, hundreds of thousands of children are acutely malnourished and 1 in 10 babies** die before they reach their fifth birthday**.

Across Somalia, families are simply struggling to survive against the odds.

Islamic Relief: Providing critical health care

With the ongoing food crisis across East Africa, we’re working hard to support communities in desperate need of support.

Just one of our many projects is our mobile health outreach clinic in Somalia.

Working at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the capital, Mogadishu, we’ve been able to support over 5,000 people.

In this camp, large numbers of people live in crowded conditions and have no access to basic healthcare.

The majority of our patients were suffering from skin infections, malnutrition and malaria In addition, a number of breastfeeding women were suffering from long-term anaemia.

Alhamdulillah, well-trained medical doctors and nurses have been working in the camps to provide much-needed primary healthcare to the community.

Just one of the people we’ve been helping is Maryama:

When I first visited the mobile clinic team, I was suffering from malaria. It had made my body very weak. The team then advised a suitable medical treatment for me. Before [visiting the clinic], I couldn’t walk or breastfeed my baby but now I am healthy and well. Thank you to the donors and the Islamic Relief Somalia team for your support.

Of course, none of our work would be possible without your generous support. So from Maryama and everyone at Islamic Relief, thank you for helping us to save lives.

You are life-savers.