Somalia - Measles outbreaks (DG ECHO,UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 February 2022)

Medical humanitarian actors report sharp increases of measles cases admissions at supported health facilities since fall 2021, mainly among Internally Displaced People (IDPs). In some areas more than 3 times the average number of suspect cases are being reported, despite weak epidemiological surveillance.

There are currently, 271,000 people displaced by drought, searching assistance in overcrowded IDP settlements and more than 3.6 million people are estimated to lack access to sufficient water. Severe water shortages, usage on untreated water and inadequate access to sanitation heighten the risk of disease outbreaks, especially in IDP camps and areas affected by conflict.

Low vaccination coverage, challenged vaccination campaigns and decimated immunity levels due to severe malnutrition further compound risks.