Somalia Market Update: September 2021 Update (Issued October 19, 2021)

Highlights

Inflation: Somali Shilling (SOS)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) slightly increased (2%) in September 2021 compared to August in northeast and southern regions but increased mildly (4%) in central regions. Compared to the five-year average for September (2016-2020), CPI increased (16-33%) across all regions of Somalia due to higher prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the consumption basket) and increases in imported food prices this year.

Somaliland Shilling (SLS)-using areas: CPI remained stable in northwest regions in September 2021 compared to August 2021. However, CPI increased (7%) in northwest regions compared to the five year average for September (2016-2020).

