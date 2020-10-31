Somalia Market Update: September 2020 Update (Issued October 31, 2020)

Highlights

Inflation: SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured through percentage changes in the cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), remained relatively stable in September 2020 compared to July and August 2020 in Somali Shilling using northeast, central and southern regions of Somalia. Compared to the five-year average for August and September (2015-2019), CPI increased at mild rates in southern regions (4-5%) and central regions (4-7%) and at moderate rates in northeast regions (20-22%) due to increases in sorghum prices (main local cereal used in the calculation of CPI) and increases in imported food commodities this year.

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI decreased by 1-2 percent in September 2020 compared to July and August 2020. However, CPI increased by 3-4 percent compared to the five-year average due to increases in the prices of sorghum and imported food commodities this year.

