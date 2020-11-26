Somalia Market Update: October 2020 Update (Issued November 26, 2020)

Highlights

Inflation in Somali Shilling (SoSh)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured through percentage changes in the cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), increased mildly (2-3%) in October 2020 compared to September 2020 in SoSh-using northeast, central and southern regions of Somalia. Compared to the five-year average for October (2015-2019), CPI increased at mild rates (6-7%) in southern and central regions and at moderate rates in northeast regions (23%) due to increases in the prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the calculation of CPI) and increases in imported food commodities this year.

Somaliland Shilling (SISh)-using areas: CPI remained relatively stable in October 2020 compared to both September 2020 and the five-year average.

