Somalia Market Update: November 2021 Update (Issued December 16, 2021)

Highlights

Inflation: Somali Shilling (SOS)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased (3-4%) in October and November 2021 in central, southern regions and northeast regions. Compared to the five-year average for October and November (2016-2020), CPI increased significantly (18- 35%) across all regions of Somalia due to higher prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the consumption basket) and increases in imported food prices this year.

Somaliland Shilling (SLS)-using areas: CPI declined slightly (1%) in northwest regions both in October and November 2021. However, CPI increased slightly (2-3%) in northwest regions compared to the five year average for October and November (2016-2020).

