Somalia Market Update: November 2019 Update (Issued December 27, 2019)

Highlights

Inflation: SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Monthly changes of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained relatively stable or changed mildly (1-2%) in November 2019. Compared to the five-year average (2014-2018), CPI increased moderately (10%) in southern Somalia and (15%) in the northeast attributable to higher prices of commodities this year, especially cereals, in the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI declined (4%) in November 2019 but increased by 5 percent compared to the five-year average for 2014-2018.

Exchange rate: SoSh-using areas: The exchange rates between SoSh and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable in most regions of the country in November 2019. Compared to The five-year average, SoSh exhibited a moderate to significant depreciation (9-30%) in all Regions of the country with the highest depreciation reported in the northeast mainly due to the extended impact of injection of newly printed local currency over the past two years.

SISh-using areas: local currency in Somaliland Shilling using areas exhibited mild appreciation (1-3%) against USD in November 2019 compared to the previous month and the five-year average attributable to continued measures instituted by the Somalialdn government to control and stabilize the exchange rate Somaliland Shilling against the United States Dollar.

Local cereal (white maize, red sorghum and white sorghum) prices either remained relatively stable or exhibited mild (≤5%) monthly increases in November 2019 in most parts of the country.

The mild increases reflect dwindling supply from the poor 2019 Gu season cereal harvest and limited carryover stock from previous seasons. Compared to the five-year average, November 2019 local cereal prices are higher (5-19%) in all regions across the country.

Prices of imported food (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) mostly exhibited relative Stability or mild monthly changes (≤ ±11%) in local currency terms in November 2019 in most Southern regions of Somalia compared to last month and the five-year averages. In the northern parts of the country, the prices of most food imports remained relatively stable or changed mildly (1-3%) in November 2019 but exhibited mild to moderate increases (4-14%) compared to the five-year average.

Livestock prices for local quality goat and camel mostly exhibited mild to moderate monthly increases (<12%) in most regions across Somalia in November 2019, mainly due to improved livestock body conditions that followed increased availability of pasture and water. Compared to the five-year average, livestock prices exhibited mild to moderate increases in northern and central regions (6-12%) but moderate declines (12-24%) across most of the southern regions. Milk prices (camel and cattle) exhibited moderate to significant decreases (less than 30%) in most regions of the country both in November 2019 and compared to the five-year average. This is due to increased milk availability as improved pasture and water positively impacted on milk yield per animal in addition to the increased number of animals that are currently lactating.

Labor (unskilled) wages increased mildly (1%) in the Sorghum Belt (Gedo, Bay, Bakool and Hiran regions) and moderately (21%) in Middle and Lower Shabelle and (23%) in Juba regions due to improved agriculture labor opportunities. However, wage rates exhibited mild changes (≤9%) in Central and Northern regions in November 2019. Compared to the five year average, labor wages mildly declined (-2%) in the Sorghum Belt regions but were moderately higher (6-34%) across all the other regions.