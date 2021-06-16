Somalia Market Update: May 2021 Update (Issued June 15, 2021)

Highlights

Inflation: Somali Shilling (SOS)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained relatively stable in May 2021 across all regions of Somalia compared to April 2021.

Compared to the five-year average for May (2016-2020), CPI increased (11-28%) across all regions of Somalia due to higher prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the consumption basket) and increases in imported food prices this year.

Somaliland Shilling (SLS)-using areas: CPI remained relatively stable in May 2021 compared to both April 2021 and the five-year average for May (2016-2020).

Exchange rate: SOS-using areas: Exchange rates between the SOS and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable in most regions of Somalia in May 2021 compared to April 2021. Compared to the five-year average, SOS depreciated at moderate rates (8-12%) in central and southern regions of the country. However, depreciation against the USD was highest in northeast region (41%) due to continued circulation of large amount of locally printed SOS currency notes in these markets in recent years.

SlS-using areas: the exchange rate between the SLS and the USD exhibited relative stability in May 2021 compared to both April 2021 and the five-year average for May (2016-2020).

Local cereal (white maize, red sorghum and white sorghum): Local cereal prices mostly exhibited mild increases (2-7%) in most regions of the country in May 2021 compared to April 2021. Specifically, white maize prices increased by (2%) in Juba Valley (2%), Banadir (2%) and Shabelle Valley by (5%), red sorghum prices increased in northeast (3%) and Sorghum Belt (5%) while white sorghum prices increased by (7%) both in Hiran and northwest regions.

These increases can be attributed to seasonal price trends during the lean season and reduced market supply because of low carryover stock from previous harvests. Similarly, compared to the five-year average for May (2016-2020), local cereal prices in May 2021 were higher (6-41%) in most regions due to reduced supply this year.

Prices of imported food items (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) exhibited mild (≤ ±10%) changes in May 2021 compared to April 2021 across most regions of Somalia. Compared to the five-year average, prices of most food imports were higher in most regions of Somalia: south (6-39%), central (15-34%) and northwest (3-20%). However, price increases were significantly higher in northeast markets (40-64%). This is partly due to rising food prices on the international market and depreciation of the local SOS currency this year.

Livestock (local quality goat and camel) prices mostly increased at mild rates (≤ ±10%) in most regions across the country in May 2021 compared to April 2021, consistent with seasonal trends but also reflecting the positive impact of improved livestsock body conditions.

Compared to the five-year average, livestock prices were also higher in most regions of Somalia: south (5-21%), central (14-22%) and northwest (18%). Price increases were even higher in northeast regions (44-68%) due to loss of purchasing value of the local currency this year.

Milk prices (camel and cattle) mostly declined (3-16%) across the country due to increased milk availability as a result of improved water, browse and pasture availability that followed increased rainfall between late-April and early to mid-May. Compared to the five-year average for May (2016-2020), cattle milk prices mostly exhibited mild to moderate increases (1-11%) in the southern regions but lower in northwest regions (5%). On the other hand, camel milk prices exhibited decreases in most regions of the country with the exception of Sorghum Belt and Shabelle Valley regions where camel milk prices increased (8-12%) due to high demand from Mogadishu.

Labour (unskilled) wages remained relatively stable or changed at mild rates (≤±8%) in most regions across the country in May 2021 compared to April 2021. Compared to the five-year average, labor wages are higher (9-49%) in most regions of the country attributable to improvement in employment opportunities as a result of relative stability and improved security in urban areas this year.

Terms of Trade (ToT) between daily labour wage and cereals either remained stable or changed by 1kg across all regions in May 2021 compared to April 2021. Similarly, compared to the five-year average for May (2016-2020), ToT between daily labor and cereals mostly remained relatively stable in most regions of the country except in Juba and Sorghum Belt where ToT declined by 2kgs due to increases in cereal prices this year.

ToT between local quality goat and cereal prices was higher in May 2021 compared to April 2021 across most regions of the country attributable to increased goat prices. Exceptions are Banadir and northwest regions where ToT declined by 5kg due to increased cereal prices. Compared to the five-year average for May (2016-2020), the ToT between local quality goat and cereals was lower in Sorghum Belt (14%), Banadir (7%) and Juba Valley (4%) attributable to higher cereal prices this year. TOT was higher in central (2%), northeast (3%) and Shabelle (7%) regions compared to the five-year average due to higher goat prices this year. In northwest, the goat to cereal ToT remained relatively stable compared to the five-year-average.