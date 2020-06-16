Somalia Market Update: May 2020 Update (Issued June 16, 2020 )

Highlights

SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured through percentage changes in the cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), remained relatively stable in May 2020 compared to April 2020 in Somali Shilling using regions of central, northeast and southern Somalia. Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), CPI increased at mild to moderate levels in central (6%) and northeast (19%) due to increases in sorghum prices (main local cereal used in the calculation of CPI) and increases in imported food commodities this year but decreased mildly in southern regions (2%) due to relatively lower sorghum and/or imported food prices in southern Somalia this year.

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI increased by 4 percent compared to both April 2020 and five-year average (2015-2019), mainly due to increases in the prices of imported food commodities.

