Somalia Market Update: March 2021 UpDate (Issued April 29, 2021)

Highlights

Inflation: Somali Shilling (SoSh)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased (by 2-4%) in March 2021 across all regions of Somalia compared to February 2021 due to increases in cereal prices. Similarly, compared to the five-year average for March (2016-2020), CPI increased (11-26%) across all regions of Somalia due to higher prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the calculation of CPI) and increases in imported food prices this year.

Somaliland Shilling (SISh)-using areas: CPI increased (3-4%) in March 2021 compared to both February 2021 and five-year average for March (2016-2020).

Exchange rate: SoSh-using areas: Exchange rates between the SoSh and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable in most regions of Somalia in March 2021 compared to February 2021. Compared to the five-year average, SoSh depreciated at moderate rates (9-14%) in southern and central regions of the country. The depreciation against the USD was highest in northeast region (42%) due to continued circulation of large amount of locally printed SoSh currency notes in these markets.

SISh-using areas: the exchange rate between the SISh and the USD exhibited relative stability in March 2021 compared to both February 2021 and the five-year average.