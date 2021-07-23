Somalia Market Update: June 2021 Update (Issued July 15, 2021)

Highlights

Inflation: Somali Shilling (SOS)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased at mild rates (1-3%) in June 2021 compared to May 2021 in northeast and southern regions while it remained relatively stable (1%) in Central region. Compared to the five-year average for June (2016-2020), CPI increased (16-32%) across all regions of Somalia due to higher prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the consumption basket) and increases in imported food prices this year.

Somaliland Shilling (SLS)-using areas: CPI increased (2-4%) in June 2021 compared to both May 2021 and the five-year average for June (2016-2020).

