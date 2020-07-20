Somalia Market Update: June 2020 Update (Issued July 20, 2020)

Highlights

Inflation:

SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured through percentage changes in the cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), remained relatively stable (±1%) in June 2020 compared to May 2020 in Somali Shilling using regions of central, northeast and southern Somalia. Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), CPI increased at mild to moderate rates in central (6%) and northeast (22%) due to increases in sorghum prices (main local cereal used in the calculation of CPI) and increases in imported food commodities this year. However, CPI decreased mildly in southern regions (1%) due to relatively lower sorghum prices in most markets in southern Somalia this year as a result of continued market supply from previous harvest stocks.

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI was stable in June 2020 compared to May 2020 but was higher by 5 percent when compared to the five-year average (2015-2019) mainly due to increases in the prices of sorghum and imported food commodities this year.

