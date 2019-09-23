Somalia Market Update: June 2019 Update (Issued September 23, 2019)

Highlights

Inflation: SoSh (Somali shilling)-using areas: Compared to June and July 2019, Consumer Price Index (CPI) changed mildly (2-8%) in August 2019. CPI increased moderately (5-16%) compared to a year ago due to increases in current cereal prices. SISh (Somaliland shilling)-using areas: The CPI increased slightly (2-4%) compared to June and July 2019 but decreased mildly (3%) compared to a year ago.

Exchange rate: SoSh-using areas: The exchange rates between SoSh and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable or changed at mild rates (less than +/- 3%) in most regions of the country compared to June and July 2019. Annual comparison indicates that SoSh is mildly losing value (less than 10%) in most of the SoSh using areas. SISh-using areas: The SISh remained relatively stable against the USD compared to June and July 2019 while annual comparisons between June-July 2019 and June-July 2018 indicate a significant appreciation this year (15-17%).This is attributed to exchange rate transaction controls introduced by the authorities in Somaliland.

Local cereal prices in most of the regions across the country exhibited mild to moderate (3-28%) increases in August 2019 compared to June and July 2019 due to reduced cereal supply as a result of the poor 2019 Gu harvest and limited carryover stock from previous harvests. Local cereal prices in August 2019 were also higher when compared to their levels last year (August 2018).

Prices of imported food (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) in southern and central Somalia mostly exhibited relative stability or mild monthly changes (less than +/-10%) in local currency terms in August 2019 compared to prices in June and July 2019 but mostly declined (2-19%) compared to a year ago . In Northwest regions, prices of imported commodities in August 2019 were mostly lower compared to prices in June and July 2019 as well as one year ago (August 2018) due to appreciation of the local currency (SlSh) against the USD.

Livestock prices for local quality goat and camel mostly exhibited mild to moderate monthly changes (less than +/- 20%) in most regions during August 2019 compared to the preceding two months (June and July). Compared to a year ago (August 2018), most regions exhibited increases in goat and camel prices due to improved livestock body conditions and increased demand for livestock during the Hajj festivities in August 2019. Milk prices (camel and cattle) mostly exhibited mild to moderate seasonal declines in most regions of the country compared to June and July 2019 due to increased supply as a result of improved calving, including from private dairy farms in some of the major urban areas.

Labor (unskilled) wages changed mildly (by less than +/-10%) in August 2019 compared to June and July in most regions of southern Somalia due to decreased labor demand for harvesting activities in July and August 2019 following the poor 2019 Gu harvest. Compared to a year ago, labor wages mostly exhibited decreases in most regions due to reduced 2019 Gu season harvest prospects this year compared to last year.

Terms of Trade (ToT) between daily labor wage and cereals decreased in most southern regions of the country compared to June and July 2019 due to decreased wage rates and/or increased cereal prices. Annual comparison indicates lower ToT between daily labor and cereals in most regions due to decreased labor wages and/or increase in cereal prices. The ToT between local quality goat and cereals mostly exhibited decreases in most regions of the country in August 2019 compared to June and July 2019 and a year ago due to declined goat prices and/or increases in cereal prices.

Siege-affected towns (Bulo-Burto, Wajid, Dinsor and Hudur)

Labor (unskilled) wages increased moderately (8-25%) in Wajid and Hudur in August 2019 compared to June and July 2019 but declined in Dinsor (11-26%) and remained stable in Buloburti. Annual comparison indicates lower wage rates in Wajid, Dinsor and Buloburti but an increase in Hudur.

Terms of Trade (ToTs) between daily labor wage and cereals and between local quality goat and cereals mostly decreased compared to June and July 2019 and a year ago (August 2018) due to decreases in goat prices, daily labor wage and/or increase in cereal prices over the same comparison period.

Local grain (red and white sorghum) prices exhibited mild to moderate (less than 25%) to significant (36-96%) increases compared to June and July 2019 and a year ago as a result of the poor 2019 Gu harvest in adjacent crop producing areas.

Prices of imported food items (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) changed at mild rates (by less than +/-10%) for most of the food imports in all siege-affected markets compared to last two months (June and July 2019). Compared to a year ago, prices of most food imports mostly increased in Bulo-Burto and Wajid (6-20%) but changed mildly (by less than +/-10%) in Dinsor and Hudur