Somalia Market Update: July 2020 Update (Issued August 25, 2020)

Inflation: SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured through percentage changes in the cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), increased mildly (1- 2%) in July 2020 compared to June 2020 in Somali Shilling using central and southern regions of Somalia but remained stable in northeast regions. Compared to the five-year average for July (2015-2019), CPI increased at mild to moderate rates in southern regions (3%), central regions (6%) and northeast regions (21%) due to increases in sorghum prices (main local cereal used in the calculation of CPI) and increases in imported food commodities this year.

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI increased 2 percent in July 2020 compared to June 2020 and 6 percent compared to the five-year average for July, mainly due to increases in the prices of sorghum and imported food commodities this year.

