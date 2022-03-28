Somalia Market Update: February 2022 Update (Issued March 28, 2022)

Inflation: Somali Shilling (SOS)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased (1-3%) in January and February 2022 in central, southern regions and northeast regions. Compared to the five-year average for January and February (2017-2021), CPI increased significantly (29-45%) across all regions of Somalia due to increased prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the consumption basket) and increases in imported food prices this year. Somaliland Shilling (SLS)-using areas: CPI increased (10%) in January but declined slightly (5%) in February in northwest regions. CPI increased (8-14%) in northwest regions compared to the five year average for January and February (2017-2021).

Exchange rate: SOS-using areas: Exchange rates between SOS and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable in most regions of Somalia in January and February 2022. Compared to the five-year averages for January and February (2017-2021), SOS depreciated at moderate rates (6-13%) in central and southern regions of the country in January and February 2022. However, SOS depreciated significantly against the USD in northeast region (36-37% in January and February 2022) due to continued circulation of large amount of locally printed SOS currency notes in these markets in recent years. Consequently, traders and the community continued to reject the use of the locally issued Somali Shilling in the northeast regions.

SLS-using areas: the exchange rate between SLS and USD remained stable in both January and February 2022 compared to a month ago but appreciated slightly (3-5%) compared to the five-year average for January and February (2017-2021).

