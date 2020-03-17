Somalia Market Update: February 2020 Update (Issued March 17, 2020 )

Highlight

Inflation: SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained relatively stable or changed mildly (by +/- less than 5%)) in February 2020 in SoSh using regions of central and southern Somalia. Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), CPI changed mildly (2-4%) but increased moderately (by 13%) in Northeast region due to relatively higher prices of commodities in the cost of the minimum basket (CMB) this year.

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI declined mildly (2-3%) in February 2020 compared to both one month ago and five-year average due to decreases in cereal prices.

