Somalia Market Update: August 2022 Update (Issued October 13 , 2022)

Highlights

Inflation: In Somali Shilling (SOS)-using areas, Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased (3-5%) in August 2022 compared to July 2022 in northeast and central regions but declined slightly (2%) in southern regions. The decline in southern regions is due to slight decrease in local cereal prices as supply from the new/2022 Gu harvest reached markets. Compared to the 2017-2021 five-year average for August, CPI is also significantly higher (46-67%) across all regions of Somalia due to increased prices of sorghum (the main local cereal used in the consumption basket) and increases in imported food prices this year.

In Somaliland Shilling (SLS)-using areas, CPI increased (9%) in August 2022 in northwest regions compared to the previous month. CPI is also higher (29%) in northwest regions compared to the five year average.

Exchange rate: In SOS-using areas of Somalia, the exchange rates between SOS and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable in most regions in August 2022 compared to July 2022. Compared to the five-year averages, SOS depreciated at moderate rates (5-11%) in central and southern regions of the country in August 2022. However, SOS depreciated significantly against the USD in northeast regions (21%) in August 2022 due to continued circulation of large amounts of local SOS currency notes in these markets in recent years and their limited acceptance among traders and communities in the region.

In SLS-using areas, the exchange rate between SLS and USD appreciated slightly in August 2022 compared to July 2022 (1%) as well as the five-year average (6%).

Local cereal (white maize, red sorghum and white sorghum prices): Local cereal prices exhibited mild monthly declines (≤9%) in most of the southern regions of the country in August 2022 compared to July 2022 due to moderately improved supply from the new/2022 Gu harvest. However, local cereal prices continued to rise mildly (7-8%) in the northeast and northwest and moderately (27%) in central regions in August 2022 compared to the previous month due to limited supply from southern Somalia.

Compared to the five-year averages, local cereal prices were substantially higher (40-112%) in most regions due to reduced supply this year. Specifically, white maize prices were substantially higher in Banadir (102%), Juba (53%) and Shabelle (112%). Markets that recorded significant increases in white maize prices in August 2022 compared to five-year averages include Jowhar of Middle Shabelle (125%), Wanlaweyne of Lower Shabelle (119%), Qorioley of Lower Shabelle (138%), and Jamame of Lower Juba (73%). Red sorghum prices increased in central (65%), northeast (78%) and Sorghum Belt (93%) in August 2022 compared to the five-year averages for 2017-2021; red sorghum prices were also significantly higher in August compared to five-year averages in El-Barde of Bakool (72%), Baidoa of Bay (164%), Dinsor of Bay (181%), Qansah-Dhere of Bay (236%) and Bardera of Gedo (100%). White sorghum prices increased mildly (8%) in August 2022 compared to the previous month in northwest due to poor local harvest and reduced cross-board supply from Ethiopia but while sorghum prices declined in August in Hiran (6%), potentially reflecting the positive impact of increased supply from the new harvest. Compared to the five-year averages, white sorghum prices in August 2022 were higher both in northwest regions (40%) and in Hiran (74%).

