Somalia Market Update: April 2020 Update (Issued May 13, 2020 )

Highlights

Inflation: SoSh (Somali Shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI), measured thorugh percentage changes in the cost of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), increased mildly (by 1-8%) in April 2020 compared to March 2020 in Somali Shilling using regions of central, northeast and southern Somalia due to increases in sorghum prices and the prices of imported food commodities that form a major part of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB). Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), CPI increased at mild to moderate levels in central (5%) and northeast (18%) regions for the same reasons as above mentioned but decreased mildly in southern regions (2%) due to relatively lower sorghum prices in southern Somalia this year.

SISh (Somaliland Shilling)-using areas: CPI increased by 3 percent compared March 2020 due to increases in the prices of cereals and imported food commodities but remained stable compared to the five-year average for 2015-2019.

Exchange rate: SoSh-using areas: Exchange rates between the Somali Shilling (SoSh) and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable in Juba, Shabelle and Central regions of the country but depreciated by 4 percent in Sorghum Belt and Northeast regions in April 2020 compared to March 2020. Compared to the five-year average for 2015-2019, SoSh depreciated by at moderate to significant levels (9-37%) in all SoSh-using regions of the country. The highest depreciation was noted in the northeast due to printing of local currency notes in this region in recent years and consequent decline in confidence in using the Somali Shilling among traders in the northeast region.

SISh-using areas: the exchange rate between the Somailand Shilling (SISh) and USD exhibited relative stability in April 2020 both compared to March 2020 and the five-year average for April (2015-2019).

Local cereal (white maize, red sorghum and white sorghum) prices increased by 8 to 16 percent in April 2020 compared to March 2020 in the southern regions of Somalia due to increased demand caused by panic buying by households in response to the COVID-19 related movement and trade restrictions and increased demand in preparation for this year’s Ramadan fasting and festivities (late April to late May). However, the prices of local cereals declined by 4 to 17 percent in northern regions,possibly due to a combination of reduced preference for local cereals during Ramadan and increased release of cereal stock by farmers and traders on account of the timely start and good performance of the current Gu (April-June) season rainfall. Prices of local cereals remained stable in central regions. Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), cereal prices were higher (3-18%) in central and southern regions while prices were lower in the northern regions (3-5-%): white maize in Juba ( 18%) and Shabelle ( 3%), red sorghum in Sorghum Belt ( 7%) and central ( 9%), red sorghum in northeast ( 3%) and white sorghum in the northwest ( 5%).

Prices of imported food (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) exhibited mild to moderate increases (4-30% in local currency terms in April 2020 compared to March 2020 across all regions of Somalia. These increases are triggered by panic buying by households in response to the COVID-19 related movement and trade restrictions and increased demand in preparation for this year’s Ramadan fasting and festivities. Similarly, compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), prices of imported food items mostly exhibited mild to moderate increases (2-38%) across all the regions of Somalia and for all imported food items.

Livestock prices for local quality goat and camel exhibited moderate increases (by 3-14 %) in April 2020 compared to March 2020 across all regions of Somalia attributable to reduced livestock holding in most central and northern regions, limited supply due to the deteriorating security situation in the southern regions, improved body condition for all species and seaonal increases in demand in preparation for this year’s Ramadan fasting and festivities.

Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), livestock prices were higher by 6 to 39 percentg across most regions of Somalia due to the reasons mentioned above. Milk prices mostly exhibited mild to moderate increases (by 3-21 %) across Somalia compared to March 2020 due to seasonal declines in milk production nand supply as the number of lactating animals and milk yield declined. Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), milk prices (camel and cattle) are lower (3-41%) in most regions of the country due to increased milk availability this year as a result of medium calving in most regions, including from private dairy farms in and around some major urban centers as well as the continued availability of dry pasture and crop fodder in most parts of the country.

Labor (unskilled) wages exhibited mild increases (3-11%) in April 2020 compared to March 2020 in most regions of Somalia, in part, due to increases in labor demand for land preparation and planting for the current Gu season. However, wage rates in the Juba Valley were stable. Compared to the five-year average (2015-2019), labor wages exhibited mild to moderate increases (2-26%) across all regions, attributable to relative improvement in agricultural employment opportunities this year.

Terms of Trade (ToT) between daily labor wage and cereals decreased mildly (by ± 1-2kgs/daily wage) in most regions of the country in April 2020 compared to March 2020 mostly attributable to increases in cereal prices. However, compared to the five-year average, ToT between daily labor and cereals was higher in most regions due to relatively higher wage rates this year (2% - 26%).

The ToT between local quality goat and cereals was mostly lower (3-16%) in northeast and souther regions of the country in April 2020 compared to March 2020, attributable to higher cereal prices. However, TOT exhibited mild increases (2-5%) in central and northwest regions due to slightly lower or stable cereal prices in April. Compared to the five-year average, the ToT between goat and cereals was higher in most regions due to higher goat prices this year except in the Juba Valley, which exhibited a decline of 14 percent owing to the moderate increase in white maize prices (18%) this year.

Download Document from FSNAU website