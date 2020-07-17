Somalia - Market feasibility study: Mogadishu (May 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The number of internally displaced people in Somalia has been increasing for the last several years. In total, 2.6 million internally displaced people live in 2,000 sites across Somalia, the majority of whom were found to be in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

Mogadishu continues to be the primary destination for displaced people, with many people moving there from other regions in the country. In January 2020, the Somalia Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster estimated that nearly one-third of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Somalia or about 845,000 people are currently displaced into Mogadishu. In addition, since March 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent measures are likely to negatively impact the access to livelihoods of already-vulnerable people, further aggravating their humanitarian needs.

Within this context, REACH conducted a market feasibility study in Mogadishu, in consultation with the Somalia Cash Working Group (CWG), aiming at understanding IDP household (HH) needs and preferences, as well as vendor capacity in the main markets in Mogadishu. Through assessing HHs' market needs and preferences and vendor expansion capacities, the assessment aims to support cash actors in Mogadishu to make evidence-based decisions related to the viability of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and market based programming (MBP).

Findings are based on 118 HH surveys with IDP HHs and 101 structured key informant interviews with market vendors. Due to the purposive nature of the sampling strategy, findings are to be considered indicative only. For a detailed overview of the methodology, please refer to page 3.