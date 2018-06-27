Somalia Market Data Update: May 2018 Update (Issued June 27, 2018)

Highlights

Inflation:

SoSh (Somali shilling)-using areas: Compared to one month ago, consumer Price Index (CPI) changed mildly (by 2-3%) in May 2018. CPI declined (by 2-18%) annually due to decreases in cereal prices.

SISh (Somaliland shilling)-using areas: The CPI remain relatively stable in May 2018 but increased (8%) compared to a year ago (May 2017).

Exchange rate:

SoSh-using areas: The exchange rates between SoSh and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable or changed at mild rates (less than +/- 2%) against USD in most regions of the country during May 2018. Annual comparison indicates that SoSh is mildly gaining value in Central regions (8%); but mildly losing value (1-8%) in other SoSh areas.

SISh-using areas: The SISh mildly gained (5%) against the USD in May 2018 compared to last month while annual comparison indicates a depreciation of 13 percent due to increased supply of newly printed local currency notes and a decline in the availability of USD due to reduced livestock exports and export revenue.

Local cereal prices changed mildly (less than +/- 10%) in most regions of the country in May 2018. Annual comparison indicates lower cereal prices in most regions due to increased supply as a result of improved cereal production during Deyr 2017/18.

Prices of imported food (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) mostly exhibited relative stability or mild monthly changes (less than +/-10%) in local currency terms in May 2018 across the country. Similarly, compared to one year ago, prices exhibited mild changes in most of the southern and central regions for most food imports. However, prices of most food imports increased (12-25%) compared to a year ago in most northern regions due to depreciation of local currency against USD.

Livestock prices for local quality goat and camel mostly exhibited mild to moderate increases in most regions in May 2018 due to improved body conditions attributable to increased availability of water and pasture and increased demand during Ramadhan season. Compared to a year ago (May 2017), most regions exhibited increases in goat and camel prices due to improved body conditions as a result of better rainfall performance this year which increased water availability and pasture. Similarly, milk prices (camel and cattle) mostly exhibited mild changes (less than +/-10%) in most regions of the country in May 2018. On the other hand, milk prices (mainly camel) increased from moderate to high levels when compared to last year in most regions of the country due to less milk supply because of low camel calving resulting from less conception in the past seasons.

Labor (unskilled) wages changed mildly (by less than +/-10%) compared to last month in most regions of the country in May 2018. Exception is Bakool and Middle Juba regions. Labor wage rates increased in Bakool due to increased agricultural activities in the surrounding areas but declined (by 30%) in Middle Juba compared to a month ago due to reduced/limited agricultural labor opportunities in the surrounding rural areas due to flooding. Compared to a year ago (May 2017), labor wages mostly exhibited increases in most regions of the country due to improved agricultural labor opportunities as a result of improved rainfall performance compared to last year.

Terms of Trade (ToT) between daily labor wage and cereals remained relatively stable or changed mildly in most regions of the country in May 2018.

Annual comparison indicates higher ToT between daily labor and cereals in most regions due to increases labor wages and/or decrease in cereal prices. The ToT between local quality goat and cereals mostly exhibited mild changes (+/- 1-10%) in most regions of the country month-on-month.

Compared to a year ago (May 2017), the ToT between goat and cereals were higher across the country due to increased goat prices and/or decrease in cereal prices.