Somalia Market Data Update: April 2018 Update (Issued May 24, 2018)

Highlights

Inflation:

SoSh (Somali shilling)-using areas: Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined mildly (by 1-7%) in April 2018. Similarly, the CPI declined (by 11-20%) annually due to decreases in cereal prices.

SISh (Somaliland shilling)-using areas: The CPI remain relatively stable month-on-month in April 2018 but increased (6%) year-on-year due to higher cereal prices this year.

Exchange rate:

SoSh-using areas: The exchange rates between SoSh and the United States Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable or changed at mild rates (+/- 3%) against USD in most regions of the country in April 2018. Annual comparison indicates that SoSh is mildly gaining value in Central regions (8%); but mildly losing value (1-9%) in other SoSh areas.

SISh-using areas: The SISh remained stable against the USD in April 2018 while year-on-year comparison indicates high depreciation of 22 percent due to increased supply of newly printed local currency notes and a decline in the availability of USD due to reduced livestock exports and export revenue.

Local cereal prices changed mildly (less than +/- 10%) in most regions of the country in April 2018. Annual comparison indicates lower prices in most regions due to increased supply as a result of improved cereal production this year and improved Gu harvests. Prices of imported food (rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour) mostly exhibited relative stability or mild monthly changes (less than +/-10%) in local currency terms in April 2018 across the country. Similarly, compared to one year ago, prices exhibited mild changes in most regions of the country except Somaliland shilling (Northwest) areas where prices of most food imports increased (12-25%) compared to a year ago due to depreciation of local currency against USD this year.

Livestock prices for local quality goat and camel mostly exhibited mild to moderate increases in most regions in April 2018 due to improved body conditions attributable to increased availability of water and pasture. Compared to a year ago (April 2017), most regions exhibited increases in goat and camel prices due to improved body conditions as a result of better rainfall performance this year which increased water availability and pasture and overall reduced livestock population ( less Suplly). Similarly, Milk prices (camel and cattle) mostly exhibited mild changes (less than +/-10%) in most regions of the country in April 2018. On the other hand, milk prices (mainly camel) increased from moderate to high levels when compared to last year in most regions of the country due to reduced milk supply because of low camel calving resulting from low conception in the past seasons.

Labor (unskilled) wages changed mildly (by less than +/-10%) in most regions of the country in April 2018 except in Bakool region where wage rates decreased (by 34%) due to reduced labor opportunities attributable to heavy rains which has interrupted agricultural activities in the neighboring rural areas. Compared to a year ago (April 2017), labor wages mostly exhibited increases in most regions of the country due to improved agricultural labor opportunities as a result of improved rainfall performance this year. Exception is Bakool where wage rates declined by 26 percent compared to last year due to decreased labor opportunities from loading and offl-oading of humanitarian goods attributable to a decline in humanitarian assistance.

Terms of Trade (ToT) between daily labor wage and cereals remained relatively stable or changed mildly in most regions of the country in April 2018.

Annual comparison indicates higher ToT between daily labor and cereals in most regions due to increases labor wages and/or decrease in cereal prices. The ToT between local quality goat and cereals mostly exhibited mild changes (+/- 1-10%) in most regions of the country month-on-month. Compared to a year ago (April 2017), the ToT between goat and cereals were higher across the country due to increased goat prices and/or decrease in cereal prices.